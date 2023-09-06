"Buy 10 fighters from Bellator and you own it"- Fight fans react to Dana White shutting down talks of the UFC acquiring Bellator 

UFC president Dana White is one of the most opinionated people in the combat sports world. Whether he is addressing his promotion's controversial pay structure or expressing his disapproval over a fighter's decision to reject certain matchups, Dana White rarely ever minces his words.

So, it should come as no surprise that he had plenty to say about the surging rumor regarding the PFL's potential acquisition of Bellator. However, it didn't end there, as Dana White also touched on why the UFC is not interested in acquiring Bellator, which is generally regarded as the UFC's biggest North American rival.

White has been critical of Bellator in the past, lambasting the rival promotion's alleged lack of profitability. Based on fan reaction to his statements, the UFC president is not on an island regarding his negative opinion on Bellator, as many flocked to Twitter to echo similar sentiments.

One fan spoke about the unlikeliness of the UFC purchasing Bellator, pointing out that the rival promotion is different from Strikeforce, which the UFC acquired years ago:

"There is no way he will buy Bellator. It's not like Strikeforce which had an army of top tier talent which carried UFC for a generation"

Another fan went far enough as saying that Bellator fans are likely already UFC fans, rendering a potential acquisition moot:

"Why would they even want to? I assume most Bellator fans are also major UFC fans...."

Some fans even characterized a potential purchase as a bad business decision:

"Was a funny moment because he just talked about companies draining money as charities and not businesses"

One fan even hit out at the Bellator roster:

"Literally all you need to do is buy 10 fighters from bellator and there you own it"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

What happened to Dana White's Zuffa Boxing venture?

Dana White has been critical of boxing for some time now. Long before he was accusing the sport of prioritizing gimmick fights in a bid to discredit Francis Ngannou's pursuit of a boxing match with Tyson Fury, he bemoaned the supposed rise in 'freakshow boxing.'

His plan to, according to him, save the sport of boxing, was to launch Zuffa Boxing. However, White ultimately backtracked on his plans, claiming that the system in boxing was too broken to fix.