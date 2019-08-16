Chan Rothana Will Go All Out On Gustavo Balart

Cambodia’s Chan Rothana won’t give anything less than his best against three-time Pan-American Greco-Roman Wrestling Champion Gustavo Balart at ONE: DREAMS OF GOLD on August 16.

Rothana is quite familiar with the power Cuban athletes have and has high respect for Cuban athletes.

“He’s a tough competitor,” Rothana said. “One of my coaches is a former Cuban Boxing star, his son is currently a well-known boxer in Cambodia. I know how tough Cubans are and they are a force to be reckoned with.”

Even though the Freedom Fighters MMA representative lost his debut match to Tatsumitsu Wada, his performance inside the ring proved how formidable he is. He stood toe-to-toe with his Japanese opponent for three whole rounds and gave Wada one of the most difficult matches in his career. Despite their height difference, the Cambodian athlete knows that Balart has yet to show his ground game which might turn the tide of their bout.

“In Cambodia, I am used to training and sparring with athletes who are bigger and smaller than I am. I’m looking forward to this matchup. For pure stand-up, reach and range is important but this is MMA and there are ways to counter advantages and disadvantages. The winner will be the one to exploit weaknesses and mistakes.”

Rothana has been with ONE Championship since 2014 and has been building his career in the stacked flyweight division. Though he has yet to earn a title shot, he remains patient and continues to work his way up with Phoe Thaw and the rest of his gym.

Rothana’s intent is to keep proving himself worthy until he becomes the first Cambodian to hold a ONE World Title.

“My goal is to be the first Cambodian to earn a ONE Championship belt,” Rothana concluded.

“I put in a full training camp at my gym, Selapak, with Vy at H/Art Academy BJJ, and LL Fitness and SuperFit Gym. I’m part of team FFG so I will have my friend and teammate the Myanmar ONE athlete Phoe Thaw in my corner as well. I’m doing everything I can to earn another victory that will lead me closer to my goals.”