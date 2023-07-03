Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Championship "has a lot in store" with return of numbered events

ONE Championship's expansion isn't letting up any time soon.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship's chairman and CEO, said the return of the promotion's numbered events isn't just the major addition he and his team will put out.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Sityodtong pointed out the promotion will still announce bigger developments throughout the year.

He said:

"We are going back. Man, I've just so many things that you know. We have 60 events now, right? So it's like my mind is a blur. And I still look at every card. Of course, I have a great matchmaking team, and so I don't actually make the fights anymore."

Sityodtong added:

"But I will bless each card, including ONE Friday Fights every week, and then they're a phenomenal team. So it's a blur, I literally cannot remember our calendar events, and we haven't announced and so but a lot in store."

ONE Championship last ran a numbered event at the end of 2022 with ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks in December 2022 in Manila.

Since then, the organization shifted its focus on the Amazon cards in the form of the monthly ONE Fight Night series and its weekly ONE Friday Fights cards at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

With the re-emergence of its numbered events, ONE Championship could stage up to six fight cards a month with the potential to capture millions of new fans to the product.

The ONE Fight Night series is available live and free on Prime Video in North America, while the ONE Friday Fights cards are free on YouTube and the promotion's broadcast partners.

News has yet to be announced on how the numbered events will be broadcast on the global network.

Watch Sityodtong's entire interview below:

