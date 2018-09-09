CM System star roasts ex-UFC star after promotional debut

Luan Santiago

What's the story?

CM System star Luan Santiago expressed his views on Godofredo Pepey aiming for the championship soon after his victory at his promotional debut.

In case you didn't know...

Godofredo Pepey made his awe-inspiring debut at Brave Combat Federation at the main event of Brave 15 hosted at Bucaramanga, Colombia. In a fight night dominated by Brazilian fighters, Pepey faced ex-UFC fighter Alex Torres in the main event.

The Brazilian slithered his way to the back of Torres and sunk in a body triangle. As “Rolo” looked to overcome the position, Pepey trapped him in an inescapable armbar, sealing his first non-UFC win since 2011. The win marked the fourteenth victory for Pepey in his professional career.

The heart of the matter

Pepey soon announced his title ambitions and plans to take over the division during his post-fight interview. After winning the main event in a truly dominant fashion the ex-UFC fighter announced that he will take anyone out and deserves to head the division as the champion. This did not sit well with fighters who fought tougher battles than the former UFC fighter.

Luan Santiago was the first to express his take on Pepey aiming for the championship soon after his victory on his promotional debut. The prospect from the CM System did not mince his words when it came to dissecting the winner of the main event.

"You are a little boy in Brave Combat Federation. Do not think that as soon as you come, everyone will think that you are the guy! If you think so, I will get you kicked out of the Brave! If you are the Man, as you say then fight me this November at the Brave International Combat Week. I am going to kick your a** out of Brave Combat Federation just like someone who did to you in UFC", said the 2016 Brazilian Fighter of the Year, Luan Santiago.

What's next?

Training at Evolução Thai, Pepey adopted a significantly different style in the cage and showcased dominance in each of the departments to overwhelm his opponent. However, he will be competing in one of the toughest divisions of Brave Combat Federation, which is currently led by the champion, Ottman Azaitar.

Azaitar has an impeccable professional record of eleven straight wins, staying undefeated in his career. Ten out of his eleven wins came by way of knockouts. The division also features Lucas Martins, Luan Santiago, Abdul Kareem Al Selway, Guram Kutateladze, Erick da Silva and Ahmed Amir to name a few.