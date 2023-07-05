Conor McGregor goes to 0-6 in TUF, Bo Nickal's new UFC opponent revealed, Alexa Grasso photo shoot triggers foot fetish frenzy: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk Conor McGregor's disappointing run in The Ultimate Fighter so far and Bo Nickal's new opponent for UFC 290. Also, Alexa Grasso recently took part in a GQ photo shoot, causing a frenzy on social media.

#1. Conor McGregor's team now 0-6 in TUF

Conor McGregor's return to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 31 has so far been a bitter disappointment.

The Irish superstar and his team of prospects have endured continuous setbacks, suffering their sixth loss in a row this week to Michael Chandler's team of veterans. What makes the latest loss an even tougher pill to swallow is McGregor's fighter was handily winning the bout.

Lee Hammond, who has been touted as a future champion by 'The Notorious', was dominating Kurt Holobaugh until the closing stages of the second round. Holobaugh then managed to lock in a guillotine choke seemingly out of nowhere and secured the sixth straight win for Chandler's men.

Conor McGregor was visbily gutted about the result but passionately defended Hammond following the fight. He said:

"I thought Lee was the better fighter, he got caught but he was dominating the guy. He loves it, it's his life. I'm very happy to see him grow and become the fighter he has become today."

#2. Who is Bo Nickal's new opponent for UFC 290?

Bo Nickal's appearance at International Fight Week was briefly thrown in doubt after Tresean Gore was forced to pull out of their fight through injury.

Thankfully Val Woodburn, a UFC debuant, has opted to step in on short notice and face the prospect instead.

The Jamaican fighter had been expected to showcase his talents infront of the UFC brass on Dana White's Contender Series later this year, but has instead grabbed this golden opportunity with both hands.

Woodburn is undefeated since turning professional in 2020 (7-0) and is the current Combat Nights middleweight champ. Of his seven wins, 'The Animal' has finished five of his opponents through a variety of vicious TKOs.

#3. Alexa Grasso's GQ photo shoot has caused a foot fetish frenzy

Women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has been the subject of a fan frenzy on social media after sharing images of her photo shoot with GQ.

The Mexican champion was being celebrated alongside compatriots Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez. In the photo's of Grasso specifically, her bare feet are in clear view.

Fans reacted to the images from the GQ shoot, with many opting to highlight a previous incident that involved Grasso showing off her bare feet to fans.

One fan wrote:

"Alexa got the best feet in the UFC."

Another added:

"Alexa showing her feet again. She took that to heart."

