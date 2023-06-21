Conor McGregor could join OnlyF*ns, Khabib Nurmagomedov nearly fought Khamzat Chimaev, Logan Paul gives details on training with UFC stars: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk UFC star Conor McGregor potentially joining OnlyF*ns, a new video angle shows Khabib Nurmagomedov was ready to fight Khamzat Chimaev and Logan Paul reveals details about his gruelling MMA session with Alexander Volkanovski.

#3 Conor McGregor open to join OnlyF*ns, says x-rated model Ebanie Bridges

OnlyF*ns model and professional boxer Ebanie Bridges has revealed that UFC star Conor McGregor is interested in joining the subscription service.

The boxing starlet has made waves in recent years for her adult content as well as her talents in the ring. She is so far 9-1 in her professional career which includes becoming the IBF female bantamweight champion as well as making a successful title defense in her last fight.

On the other hand, McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA and has become a major success in most things he has pursued. Proper Irish No. Twelve Whiskey, the Black Forge Inn pub as well as his McGregor Fast products are just a number of success stories for 'The Notorious'. According to Ebanie Bridges, OnlyF*ns may also be next to join that list.

'The Blonde Bomber' met Conor McGregor ringside at the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron fight last month. After the picture of the two of them above went viral, Bridges has now revealed some details about their conversations from that night.

During an interview with OnlyAccounts, the 36-year-old talked up the site to McGregor and explained it isn't just for adult content. She stated that it can be an opportunity to provide fans with a better look at the behind-the-scenes life of a fighter.

According to Ebanie Bridges, her chat may have piqued the Irishman's interest.

"He [Conor McGregor] might have some ideas of doing it. I do give a lot of people the idea of joining OnlyF*ns — especially women as some people look down on it as a bad thing." Bridges said. "But it's not, it's exclusive content from athletes and celebrities... It doesn't need to be s*x and p*rn as it's not like that... All the fans know what I'm up to — at home or when out, plus behind the scenes... He's awesome and so effervescent and has that energy — when Conor walks in the room, he lights it up and he's very inspiring." [h/t The Sun]"

#2 Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimmaev nearly fought ringside at UFC 280

UFC 280 is often remembered for Aljamain Sterling's victory over T.J. Dillashaw and Islam Makhachev winning the vacant lightweight title with a dominance performance against Charles Oliveira.

The night was almost remembered for a different reason, however, when Khamzat Chimaev got into a confrontation with fellow welterweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov had fought on the card earlier in the night and was then in the crowd supporting Makhachev.

The pair shared a heated exchange during Islam Makhachev's title celebrations, but a new angle has shown that Khabib Nurmagomedov was ready and waiting in case he was needed.

Watch the video here:

The video shows 'The Eagle' standing inside the cage watching over the drama and ready to leap into action. Nurmagomedov's reaction was much more composed than his infamous UFC 229 bout against McGregor, where the Russian fighter leapt out of the cage to fight Dillon Danis amongst the crowd.

Khamzat Chimaev's dominance in the UFC octagon has often been compared to the Russian fighter, with both men sharing a similar and relentless fighting style. Following the rise of Chimaev, many fans have picked a bout between the two as their dream matchup.

#1 Logan Paul reveals details on training with two UFC champions

Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya recently took a trip out to Puerto Rico to visit Logan Paul following the pair's latest deal with his hydration company, PRIME.

Whilst out at the Paul brother's new base, Volkanovski and Adesanya opted to give 'The Maverick' a BJJ training session and decided not to take it easy against the newly-fledged WWE star.

Adesanya opted to show Logan Paul the ropes of grappling and shared a video of his time spent training with the American. 'The Last Stylebender' is clearly an expert during their session, but Paul certainly shows he is no slouch.

Dexerto @Dexerto Logan Paul and UFC champion Israel Adesanya training together



Logan Paul and UFC champion Israel Adesanya training togetherhttps://t.co/2LhMABNQOP

The 28-year-old was then seen grappling with 'The Great', and the Australian once again showcased his all-round game by ragdolling Paul around the mat before making him tap out.

Catch the video here:

Shortly after their training session, Logan Paul then welcomed Alexander Volkanovski onto the IMPAULSIVE podcast. During the show, Paul discussed his experience grappling with the two UFC champs:

"Man you [Alexander Volkanovski] are so strong and dominant, and you put me in a body lock and I felt like you could have tightened your leg so much... Literally [could have] split me in half. I'm not doing BJJ again."

He added:

"We were drilling this body triangle... And he goes, 'Oh, my legs are short and I don't really do the body triangle often'... And when we actually go to do it he literally almost kills me."

Catch Paul's comments here (4:20):

