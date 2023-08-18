Dana White answers if Mark Zuckerberg would end up fighting a UFC fighter in the octagon

Dana White revealed that Mark Zuckerberg is eager to showcase his mixed martial arts skills.

The Meta CEO and Elon Musk have alluded to the potential of engaging in an MMA bout. While Zuckerberg has shown a strong commitment to training in BJJ and MMA over the past few years, Musk has confessed to a less consistent training approach due to injuries that have even necessitated surgery.

The SpaceX owner proposed that their potential match wouldn't be arranged by the UFC or the involvement of Dana White, but rather co-promoted by their individual foundations. In contrast, Zuckerberg has rejected Musk's proposal, indicating his inclination for their fight to occur under the umbrella of a notable MMA organization such as the UFC or ONE Championship.

Elon Musk proposed a "practice match" at Mark Zuckerberg's Palo Alto residence in California, prompting 'Zuck' to insinuate that Musk's desire for an actual fight might not be sincere.

The likelihood of a bout between Zuckerberg and Musk happening appears quite slim now. However, according to the UFC president, Zuckerberg is willing to step into the UFC octagon.

During a recent interview with TMZSports, Dana White stated:

"Anything is possible. And I would say, he [Zuckerberg] is absolutely interested in that [fighting in UFC]. TMZ is not wrong, I did talk to the people from the Ministry of Culture and they were interested in doing the fight so that is absolutely true."

Dana White shares his opinions on Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Dana White recently shared his thoughts about the YouTuber siblings, Jake Paul and Logan Paul, who have ventured into the realms of combat sports.

'The Problem Child' boasts a 7-1 record in professional boxing and earned victories against various combat sports superstars, including UFC veterans Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz.

On the other hand, 'The Maverick' engaged in a high-profile boxing match against the legendary Floyd Mayweather and also inked a lucrative deal with the WWE.

During his recent appearance on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, White stated:

"I don’t fu*king hate Jake Paul. Jake is one of those guys that he’s a young kid, and he’s just trying to get attention. He’s always looking for attention and, he’s doing his thing. Whatever – it’s all good. The brother is fu*king brilliant. I mean, the brother’s fu*king raking in big dough. Logan Paul is a businessman. This kid’s really making some big moves, and KSI too. Those kids are making real money and doing their thing.”

