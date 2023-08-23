Danial Williams still has three-sport champ aspirations but focused on kickboxing for now

Danial Williams dreams of one day becoming a three-sport ONE world champion, but for now, the Australian standout is putting all of his focus on becoming king of the strawweight kickboxing division.

ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video will see the return of ‘Mini T’ as he once again attempts to claim ONE Championship gold. Standing in his way will be reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella, who will make his first defense since capturing the crown in October 2022.

Should Danial Williams leave the Circle with Di Bella’s gold in his possession, it will be just the first of a three-part plan that will see ‘Mini T’ carrying not one, not two, but three world championships.

“I wanted to be the Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA champ [in ONE]. It still is my goal, I’m just more focused on the one area now,” Williams said in an interview with ONE Championship.

With 24 career wins in Muay Thai and kickboxing, including a 3-1 record in MMA under the ONE Championship banner, Danial Williams has shown himself to be one of the most versatile fighters in all of the combat sports. But he will face an undeniably tough task against a fighter who has never once suffered defeat in his still-developing career.

Jonathan Di Bella goes into his first ONE strawweight world title defense riding the momentum of an 11-0 record. That includes a dominant performance against ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian to capture his first ONE world title last year.

The 27-year-old Canadian-Italian standout will look to add another notable name to his growing hit list this fall as ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.