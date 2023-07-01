Daniel Cormier unhappy with Jon Jones award, fans unimpressed with Paige VanZant's OF, Paulo Costa poses with Brian Ortega's UFC ex: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk Daniel Cormier and his comments regarding Jon Jones' recent award win. Also, fans react to Paige VanZant's new free OnlyF*ns, and Paulo Costa posts selfie with Brian Ortega's ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez.

#3. Daniel Cormier clarifies stance on Jon Jones' ESPY Award win

Daniel Cormier recently drew some controversy after stating his opinion regarding Jon Jones and his ESPY Award win for 2023's best MMA fighter.

According to the former UFC double champ, 'Bones' is undeserving of the award because he only fought once in 2023. 'DC' instead stated that his former rival should have picked up the 'Comeback of the Year' award.

Cormier's comments drew a lot of criticism from some fans, but the UFC Hall of Famer has doubled down on his statement. Addressing the backlash on his YouTube channel, Cormier hit back at those who disagreed with him:

"While I did say I don't think he should win Fighter of the Year, I do think he should walk away with an ESPY for the Comeback Player of the Year. I don't think it's a competition. I think if you left and came back to become the baddest man on the planet... I do believe he should take home the ESPY for the greatest comeback of the year."

#2. Fans left unimpressed after Paige VanZant announces free OnlyF*ns page

Paige VanZant's recent announcement of the launch of her free OnlyF*ns page hasn't gone down well with fans.

The former UFC fighter opted to start a career on the subscription site following her release from the organization. It has since turned into a major success for '12 Gauge', with reports stating that she is making more in a month than she ever did during her fighting career.

With much of the risque content locked behind a subscription fee, VanZant announced a new page that is now entirely free to her fans. The caveat is that much of the free page is considered PG, whilst her more NSFW content is still locked behind payment on her premium page.

Fans have been reacting in the comments section of her post, with many opting to troll the 29-year-old. One fan even compared the new page to her fighting career:

"She doesn’t do anything nude. It’s a $$ grab. Weak sauce like the 'fights.'"

#1. UFC fans troll Brian Ortega after Tracy Cortez is pictured with Paulo Costa

UFC featherweight star Brian Ortega has been the recepient of trolling by MMA fans after his ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez was pictured with middleweight Paulo Costa.

Besides his fighting ability, Ortega is also known for his high profile relationship with Cortez. The relationship, however, ended earlier this year and a recent picture of Cortez and Costa hanging out together has got fans talking.

Whilst the picture is likely a bit of harmless fun, MMA fans have remained true to form by using it as an opportunity to troll Brian Ortega. Hilariously, some even suggested 'T-City' should move up to middleweight to face the Brazilian.

"Ortega to 185 confirmed?"

Another fan added a meme with the caption "Hello darkness my old friend":

"Brian Ortega seeing this"

