Danielle Kelly brushes off fan criticism: “I’ll just ride with that”

Danielle Kelly is happy to carry less weight on her shoulders when ONE Fight Night 14 gets underway inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

The Silver Fox BJJ affiliate believes her old rival and opponent next week, Jessa Khan, will enter the clash as a favorite with her reputation as an IBJJF gold medalist.

And she won’t be too disturbed by comments placing her as the underdog for this inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title contest.

During an interview with Sherdog, the 27-year-old shared her role and why she doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone but herself.

Danielle Kelly said:

“I feel like just because, you know, I don't compete anymore in no-gi or do other performances, which I wish I could, but I can’t. I’m being seen as less than my opponent. So, you know, it's just more motivation. But I just take that as like, I'm unknown.”

While some sections of fans may not be too familiar with her style and charisma, ONE Championship enthusiasts know how good the Philadelphia native truly is and why she can upset the Cambodian-American debutant.

With three performances, multiple performance bonuses, and a pair of statement wins over Mariia Molchanova and Ayaka Miura, many are convinced that Danielle Kelly has what it takes to lay claim to the 26 pounds of gold.

However, if she still needs to do more convincing to the doubters, she warns that they will be in store for a surprise come ONE Fight Night 14.

She added:

“So, I'd rather just surprise people - and you know I probably will never be taken seriously, and I'll just ride with that. But, yeah, I have beaten top opponents in my upcoming years. I have beaten world champions, especially at a young age, so whatever.”

The entire card will be available live and for free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.