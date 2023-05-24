Danielle Kelly expresses her excitement for new Zelda game

Danielle Kelly is one of the best female submission grappling competitors in the world.

With a tremendous amount of star potential, Kelly signed with ONE Championship, bringing significant promise to her new promotion, and she is currently delivering on that promise

Picking up consecutive wins inside the Circle, after a draw on her debut, it’s clear that she is right at the top of her game and is currently looking for more competitors to test her skills against as she edges closer and closer to a world championship.

On top of her love for competing and mixing it up with new challengers on the mats, the 27-year old has shown an interest in gaming in the past.

Having crossed paths with ONE Flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson earlier in her ONE Championship career, the two spoke about their shared passion and their excitement surrounding upcoming releases.

For people that are often found at a keyboard and mouse or with controller in hand during their spare time, it’s been an exciting time as of late with some big titles coming out but none more significant than The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Putting out a Q and A post on her Instagram stories, one fan of Kelly’s asked her whether she has played the latest installment in the series or its previous chapter, Breath of the Wild.

She replied:

“BOTW but want to play the new one”

Danielle Kelly will no doubt be back in action in the coming months in search of her third consecutive win under the ONE banner, having called out opponents like Jessa Khan and Tammi Musumeci.

