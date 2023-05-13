Danielle Kelly “ready for whoever” if Jessa Khan fight won’t materialize

Submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly hopes she can meet former foe Jessa Khan inside the Circle next but is ready for whoever ONE Championship puts in front of her.

Kelly is coming off another big win, earning a unanimous decision victory over strawweight MMA standout Ayaka Miura at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video in February.

After competing three times since making her promotional debut last year, the Silver Fox BJJ product hopes to get a long-awaited rematch with rival Jessa Khan. The 21-year-old Cambodian signed with ONE Championship last year but is yet to make her debut inside the Circle.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Danielle Kelly revealed that her priority is a rematch with Jessa Khan. However, she is willing to take on anyone ONE puts in front of her, especially if it gives her a chance to see Khan in action before their inevitable clash in the cage.

“You know I would really like to go against Jessa [Khan] first but I feel like since I fought three times and I’m 3-0 I would like to see them compete again just another time,” Kelly said. “So I’d probably be ready for whoever they give me.”

Jessa Khan and Danielle Kelly have met once before under the Who’s Number One banner in 2021. Khan walked away with a decision victory. Kelly has been chomping at the bit to run it back ever since.

Training under coach Gui Mendes, Khan earned her black belt at 18 years old en route to becoming an IBJJF world, Pan, and European champion in 2019. She also captured the Abu Dhabi world pro championship as a purple belt.

Khan represented Cambodia in the 2023 Southeast Asia Games, bringing home a gold and silver medal.

Poll : 0 votes