“Delivering them heaters” - Jackie Buntan’s blinding KO of Diandra Martin sends fans into frenzy

Jackie Buntan’s U.S. appearance at ONE Fight Night 10 couldn’t have gone any better.

The former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger has had many dominant victories to her name before facing Australian slugger Diandra Martin on May 5.

You could say her M-O has always been to smash her opponents with her fists until the last bell rings. But against Diandra Martin, we’ve seen her striking game evolve to a whole new level with her first blinding KO in ONE Championship.

This week, Buntan shared her highlight reel finish over Martin on Instagram with a caption that read:

“Cage side views 🫴🏽.”

Sports fans across the world have responded to Buntan’s post with a degree of sheer praise. Check out some of the comments below:

Jackie Buntan is the type of athlete who flourishes under the spotlight. Regrettably, she won’t be appearing at next month’s fight billing, ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, to challenge reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell for the world title.

Buntan withdrew from the rematch a few weeks ago, citing personal family matters as the reason for her absence. Sundell will now face ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues who moves up a weight class to make her bid for double gold.

But you can’t cancel out Jackie Buntan altogether. Rebounding with back-to-back wins over Diandra Martin and Amber Kitchen, the Boxing Works representative’s dream of becoming a world champion is still very much alive.

Continue keeping tabs on Buntan as we await the outcome between Sundell vs. Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The entire card will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.