Demetrious Johnson shares interesting ritual the day of his fights

Demetrious Johnson has always been one of the most clinical fighters to have ever lived, and that trait of his extends beyond his fighting career.

The reigning ONE flyweight world champion revealed on his YouTube channel one of the most interesting rituals he does on fight day.

Johnson showed behind-the-scenes footage heading into his third fight against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

Just before he left for 1stBank Center, Johnson was fixing his room and packing his things up.

He said in the video posted on Mighty Gaming that this routine began during his days in the WEC in 2010.

“One of the routines I’ve started for myself, it’s almost like a fight night ritual, is I pack. I clean my whole entire room. I get everything ready to go, and then after I’m done fighting. And the reason why I do that is because back in WEC 48, when I fought Brad Pickett, I broke my hand.”

Johnson added:

“I was in the hospital after the fight, came back to the room, and my room was a mess, just an absolute mess. So I learned from that lesson that before I go fight, I pack my whole room. That way, all I have to do is come back, grab my luggage, and get to the airport.”

Johnson, though, may have done a bit more packing when he went back to his hotel room after the bout.

The American legend took a unanimous decision win to close his rivalry with Moraes and, with it, a new physical belt for his first defense of the ONE flyweight world championship.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch the entire video below:

Poll : 0 votes