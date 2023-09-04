Denice Zamboanga says Rodtang will come out with same flair against Superlek: “That’s who he is”

You would think that, given the stakes, reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon would come out against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 with a lot of caution.

According to close friend and former gymmate, ONE Championship atomweight standout ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga, however, Rodtang is going to be the same exact fighter we’ve come to know and love.

Zamboanga and Rodtang have become friends after spending time together training at Fairtex gym in Pattaya, Thailand a couple of years back. During this period, Zamboanga has gotten to know Rodtang as a fighter and knows he’s always about bringing excitement to the ring.

In a recent guest appearance on YouTube channel The MMA Superfan, Zamboanga shared what she thinks Rodtang’s game plan is going to be against Superlek.

‘The Menace’ said:

“I think Rodtang is going to come into this fight like his usual confident self. You can’t take that away from him, that’s who he is. He’s going to come in and goad Superlek into a fight. That’s his style. He wants to entertain the fans. So even if gets hit clean with punches, he likes it.”

Rodtang and Superlek are set to lock horns for the former’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Many view this fight as the Muay Thai equivalent of boxing’s Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao mega blockbuster, so it’s certainly a must-watch spectacle for any combat sports fan. Don’t miss it.