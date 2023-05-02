Diandra Martin expects pro Jackie Buntan crowd to boo her and she doesn’t mind

Diandra Martin is not concerned about the type of response she receives from U.S. fans this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 10.

The Aussie striker is scheduled to make her third appearance inside the Circle and she battles American-born Jackie Buntan in a highly anticipated Muay Thai matchup. Days away from their clash at the 1stBank Center, Diandra Martin spoke with ONE Champions about the potential crowd reaction she may receive as a foreigner going into battle in enemy territory.

“To be honest, I don’t really care if people boo for me or cheer for me,” Martin said. “I’m there to show people what I can do regardless of what you think of me.”

Debuting with the promotion in 2022, Diandra Martin came up short in her first appearance against reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell at ONE: Full Circle. Six months later, the Australian standout stormed back, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Amber Kitchen. A second-straight win at ONE Fight Night 10 will likely put her back into title contention.

Getting a win over an accomplished striker like Jackie Buntan is much easier said than done. In fact, only one woman in ONE Championship has ever done it; the aforementioned Smilla Sundell. Buntan has earned four wins inside the Circle, besting Muay Thai standouts including Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak and Ekaterina Vandaryeva. Gunning for her own rematch with Sundell, a decisive win over Diandra Martin will likely put her firmly back in the conversation.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

