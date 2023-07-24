"Did he get this opinion from Dillon Danis?" - Chael Sonnen's bold take on Israel Adesanya surpassing Jon Jones sparks MMA Twitter outrage

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have seemingly put their feud behind them as the pair spent time together during International Fight Week.

Despite this, former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger Chael Sonnen believes the two are still in competition for the title of the best in the sport.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the mixed martial arts analyst stated:

"Jon Jones and Izzy, they’ve got this weird thing going back and forth. They’re not going to fight. They’re separated not by one weight class, but by two weight classes. Well, wrong, there’s still a fight going on. They both want to claim that they’re the best and they’re both getting a lot of people to say that they are. That’s how this is going to be settled through history. It’s going to be settled by the people in a popular opinion."

Sonnen continued:

"Izzy’s beating him. What Izzy did [at UFC 290] and the attention that Izzy can command, and the hype that Izzy can command, the checks that he gets, the money and the dollars that he brings - he’s coming after [Conor] McGregor’s spot, I’m telling you now, and he’s long put Jon Jones in the dust."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments on Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya below (starting at the 19:15 mark):

Sonnen added that he believes ten years from now fans will be saying Adesanya's name instead of Jones. His comments led fans to call him out on Twitter. @MartaviousPaul stated:

"One guy has gotten knocked out and tried to move up to light heavyweight and got destroyed while the other guy is undefeated dominant the lhw division for years and his first fight at heavyweight won easily stop this Chael"

@BakexIsBacc questioned:

"Did he get this opinion from Dillon Danis?"

Check out the best fan reactions to Chael Sonnen below:

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya is closing in on Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is by far the biggest draw in mixed martial arts history as he has fought in the main event of the seven best-selling pay-per-view cards in UFC history.

Following UFC 290, Chael Sonnen revealed that he believes that reign may be coming to an end. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger claimed that Israel Adesanya is closing in on 'The Notorious', stating:

"There's a different game being played here by Izzy. You want to know who should be watching this? It's not [Dricus] du Plessis and it's not the rest of the division. It's Conor McGregor. Izzy's coming for his spot. Izzy's coming for top draw in the sport and he's not that far away."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments on Israel Adesanya below:

Sonnen compared Adesanya's presence to McGregor's appearance at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event earlier this year. The former double champ has not fought in over two years and has just one win in nearly seven years. Despite this, his massive starpower is impossible to deny.