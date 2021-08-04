Did Rafael dos Anjos make Khabib Nurmagomedov tap?

No, Rafael dos Anjos did not make Khabib Nurmagomedov tap inside the octagon. The two clashed in a lightweight bout at UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne in April 2014. Nurmagomedov won the fight via unanimous decision.

RDA came into the fight riding a five-fight win-streak, with his most recent one against 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone. Meanwhile, the fight against Rafael dos Anjos was Khabib Nurmagomedov's sixth appearance under the UFC banner.

The fight between RDA and 'The Eagle' was a highly-anticipated event, as both fighters were promising contenders and ace grapplers. The fight started with both fighters attempting to bag octagon control on the feet.

They went back-and-forth before Nurmagomedov finally scored a takedown. The two scrambled with the Russian fighter on top, dishing out ground-and-pound in between scrambles to keep the edge. Correspondingly, RDA also landed strikes from the bottom to provide resistance to his opponent's advances.

There were moments in round two where it looked like Rafael dos Anjos had locked in the guillotine choke. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov remained calm and scrambled his way out of the holds to carry on with the domination.

Khabib easily wins the 2nd, held top position most of the round after a scary guillotine by dos anjos — Gamblino MMA (@GamblinoMMA) April 19, 2014

Rafael dos Anjos claimed he had Khabib Nurmagomedov "snoring" in round two of their fight

In December 2020, Rafael dos Anjos posted a clip of his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov on Instagram. The footage showcases the first guillotine attempt by RDA on Nurmagomedov in the second round of their fight. Rafael dos Anjos claimed that he was very close to finishing Khabib Nurmagomedov, and that the undefeated fighter almost tapped out.

In the caption of the post, RDA wrote:

"Khabib said he is not interested in fighting Conor or Dustin as he choked both of them. He did not choke me. As a matter of fact I got him snoring until a slipping rib saved him from 😴. He beat me fair and square, but no one got closer to putting the Champ out. My plan was to beat his brother and go after that neck again. That plan felt apart for reasons beyond my control, but I will keep sharping my tools just in case he decides to come back and chooses me."

A slowed-down close-up of Khabib Nurmagomedov's right hand shows the palm opening and touching the ground in a tap-like motion. However, the movement could have a variety of reasons, including stability, and pin-pointing it to a possible tap could be highly suggestive.

Nevertheless, Rafael dos Anjos may be able to run back the plan he mentioned in his caption. The UFC has officially scheduled a fight between him and Islam Makhachev for the third time, on October 30 at UFC 267.

Islam Makhachev and RDA will settle their unfinished business 😤



Both sides have agreed to the lightweight bout at UFC 267 on Oct. 30. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/ij12IThmjf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 3, 2021

Islam Makhachev is currently on an exponential rise in the lightweight division, much like Khabib Nurmagomedov was back when RDA fought him.

Do you think RDA will be able to set his plan to defeat the Dagestani fighters in motion with a victory over Islam Makhachev?

Edited by Jack Cunningham