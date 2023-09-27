Dillon Danis' cryptic X post leads to speculation, Khabib Nurmagomedov MMA return unlikely, Mark Hunt loses lawsuit against UFC: MMA News Roundup 

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Dillon Danis' cryptic X (formerly Twitter) post ahead of bout against Logan Paul and Khabib Nurmagomedov's potential MMA return. Elsewhere, Mark Hunt's lawsuit is dismissed by judge.

#3. Dillon Danis' cryptic post leads to fan speculation

Dillon Danis has sent fans into a spiral this week after his latest X post has alluded to him pulling out of his bout against Logan Paul.

'El Jefe' is set to make his boxing debut and a return to fighting after four years against Logan Paul on October 14. The pair will serve as the co-main event on the upcoming MF & DAZN X Series: The Prime Card, which also sees KSI take on Tommy Fury.

Their clash, however, has been potentially thrown into jeopardy after Danis took to X and wrote:

"I'm over this sh*t. Peace."

Fans have reacted to the post, with many assuming that Danis is referring to his fight against 'The Maverick'. This is in part due to Danis' history with KSI, where he pulled out of their boxing clash early this year.

One fan wrote:

"Keyboard warrior realizes he can’t hide during a real fight 😭 😭 😭"

Another added:

"wait you’re backing out? all that for nothing? 😂"

#2. Khabib Nurmagomedov unlikely to return to MMA, says cousin Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov has stated that he expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to remain retired, despite fan calls to see the UFC Hall of Famer return to action.

'The Eagle' hung up his MMA gloves back in 2020 following a successful title defense against Justin Gaethje. He walked away from the sport with a stunning undefeated 29-0 record and while seemingly at his peak, aged just 32.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marc Raimondi, 'The Eagle's' cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, who is the Bellator lightweight champion, was asked about the Russian legend's future. According to Usman, he also regularly asks Khabib about his return:

"I miss him a lot to be honest. I text him every day, like 'Hey, when you come back?' He tells me, 'Hey, leave me alone.'"

Catch Usman Nurmagomedov's comments here:

#1. Mark Hunt loses lawsuit against Dana White, UFC and Brock Lesnar

Mark Hunt's legal action against the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar appears to finally be at an end. 'Super Samoan' has seen his case dismissed by the court.

Back in 2016, Hunt filed a lawsuit against the MMA promotion, White and Lesnar following his clash against the former heavyweight champion at UFC 200. Hunt claimed that the UFC, including Dana White, was aware that Lesnar had taken performance-enhancing drugs and knowingly sanctioned their bout anyway.

Now in 2023, seven years after filing his first lawsuit, Hunt has seen his case permanently dismissed by a federal judge in Nevada.

According to an X post by combat sports law reporter Jason Morrin, the judge determined that Mark Hunt was unable to provide sufficient evidence to prove he had been deceived by the organization.

