"Divine timing" - Israel Adesanya reacts to the announcement of documentary film on his life

Israel Adesanya is one of the most high-profile MMA fighters in the world. He last fought at UFC 287, where his rivalry with Alex Pereira had a storybook ending. He scored a sensational second-round KO against a man who had previously beaten him thrice. On the heels of his win, a documentary about his life was announced.

Due to the close proximity of his long-awaited win over his previously unconquerable nemesis and the launch of his documentary, Israel Adesanya characterized the announcement of his documentary as having divine timing. The documentary will focus on countless behind-the-scenes moments in his life.

The documentary is scheduled for release on June 11 at the Tribeca Film Festival. It will offer viewers a deep dive into the middleweight kingpin's past struggles with bullying and mental health. It is expected to be a journey into the highs and lows of 'The Last Stylebender's' life.

According to world-renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, filming of the documentary began in 2018, dating back to the Nigerian's UFC debut. Five years later, it is now on the verge of being released.

What's next for Israel Adesanya?

After finally defeating his longtime rival Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya recaptured his middleweight crown and expressed no interest in facing 'Poatan' again. He has historically been against the idea of fighting the same opponens too frequently and now hopes for a fresh face after finally exacting his vengeance.

While former titleholder Robert Whittaker hopes to earn a trilogy bout with 'The Last Stylebender', the Nigerian striking specialist has set his eyes elsewhere. At the UFC 287 post-fight press conference, the reigning middleweight champion issued a public challenge to South African phenom Dricus du Plessis.

The newly crowned middleweight champion has taken exception to du Plessis' past comments regarding the UFC having three African champions. 'Stillknocks' questioned whether the titles won by Adesanya and Usman ever went to Africa. According to him, those titles went to New Zealand and the United States.

MMA Mania @mmamania Dricus du Plessis: "I'm the African fighter. Me and Cameron. WE breathe African air, WE wake up in Africa every day. " Dricus du Plessis: "I'm the African fighter. Me and Cameron. WE breathe African air, WE wake up in Africa every day. " https://t.co/7xWfyfhvem

He punctuated his claims by stating that he lives and trains in Africa, whereas Adesanya and Usman live and train in New Zealand and the Unites States, respectively. This drew the Nigerian's ire, prompting him to challenge du Plessis to earn a title fight and a beating from him.

