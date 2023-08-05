Drake bets huge amount on Nate Diaz, UFC vet urges Bradley Martyn to accept fight, Ariel Helwani accuses Jamahal Hill of lying: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk rap artist Drakes' latest big money bet on Nate Diaz, and a UFC veteran wants to fight Bradley Martyn. Elsewhere, Ariel Helwani and Jamahal Hill's beef intensifies.

#3. Drake bets on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are set to collide this weekend at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout marks a return to the ring for Paul as well as a boxing debut for Diaz.

Drake, who is notorious for his high-roller sports betting, has made his allegiance for the fight clear on Instagram. The Grammy award-winning artist has backed the Stockton native to pick up the victory, and dropped a staggering $250,000 on that outcome.

The musician revealed his bet on his Instagram story and stands to earn $1,000,000 should Diaz get his hand raised. He captioned the post:

"Jake is a dog, but I can never bet against a Diaz brother. That's just how I was raised."

#2. Jake Paul wants to see Bradley Martyn face a UFC veteran

Hollywood actor and fitness YouTuber Bradley Martyn has caused waves in recent weeks for his comments regarding MMA.

The bodybuilder has been dismissive of the talents of some fighters and even stated he would have no issue putting away ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson in a street fight.

In response, Jake Paul made an offer to Martyn during a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' tabled a seven-figure sum to Martyn on the condition he accepts a fight offer against former UFC star Mike Perry. Paul said:

"It's time for Bradley to either man up or shut up. And Bradley, I have seven figures for you, seven figures, cash, to fight Mike Perry in a 'street fight', which is what you're talking about. It's not boxing, not MMA, it could be a street fight. Mike Perry is already down, he said he's gonna do it, you're bigger than him."

Perry also called out Martyn on Twitter:

"I [email protected], I’m 180, but I hit like 260 brotha, accept the offer, and I’ll see you in Saudi Arabia alhumdulla. 💪"

Platinum Mike Perry @PlatinumPerry twitter.com/betr/status/16… I accept @BradleyMartyn , I’m 180 but I hit like 260 brotha, accept the offer and I’ll see you in Saudi Arabia alhumdulla

#3. Ariel Helwani accuses Jamahal Hill of lying

The beef between Ariel Helwani and Jamahal Hill has stepped up once again after the Canadian journalist hit back at the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

The pair's relationship soured last week after 'Sweet Dreams' released a video on his YouTube channel, criticizing Helwani for an interview he did with Jiri Prochazka. Hill believes Helwani was disrespectful and made subtle digs at his expense.

The MMA Hour host responded by inviting Hill onto his show so they can hash out their issues. Hill declined the offer and further escalated their drama by accusing Helwani of trying to make controversy between him and Prochazka.

Now, Helwani has responded once again to Jamahal Hill and ultimately believes the fighter is prolonging the drama in order to drive traction to his YouTube channel. He tweeted:

"Jamahal with another response to the response to the response? Sheesh. So much drama. Good content for the budding channel tho! Well played."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Jamahal with another response to the response to the response? Sheesh. So much drama. Good content for the budding channel tho! Well played.



Saw his latest one. More lies. More made up stuff. His manager knows. But all good. I’m bored. Offer on the table if you change… twitter.com/davidvanauken/… ZzzzzzJamahal with another response to the response to the response? Sheesh. So much drama. Good content for the budding channel tho! Well played.Saw his latest one. More lies. More made up stuff. His manager knows. But all good. I’m bored. Offer on the table if you change… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…