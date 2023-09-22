Drian Francisco in awe of ‘workhorse’ Xiong Jing Nan’s educated hands: “Her boxing foundation is so strong”

Drian Francisco praised Xiong Jing Nan for her work ethic and boxing skills while preparing for an upcoming special rules fight.

On Friday, September 29, ‘The Panda’ will temporarily leave the ONE women’s strawweight MMA division, where she's the world champion. Instead of defending her world title, the Chinese superstar is scheduled to fight ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak in a striking-only bout.

The official rules for Xiong vs. Wondergirl feature three minutes of three rounds and four-ounce MMA gloves. Moreover, all punches are allowed without kicks, knees, and elbows.

Xiong Jing Nan has been preparing for her next fight at her usual base, Evolve MMA, with boxing instructor and coach Drian Francisco.

During an interview with MixedMartialArts.com, the former WBA interim world super featherweight champion had this to say about ‘The Panda’:

“Jing Nan is an absolute beast in training, a real workhorse. Making the transition from MMA to boxing? Her boxing foundation is so strong, she adapted and adjusted like it was second nature.”

Xiong Jing Nan has established herself as one of the most dangerous female fighters in ONE Championship. Since making her promotional debut in December 2017, Xiong has won nine out of ten fights, including four by highlight-reel finish.

‘The Panda’ is now scheduled to fight ‘Wondergirl’. The 24-year-old Thai fighter started her ONE tenure with a 2-1 Muay Thai record before prioritizing MMA. Since then, she defeated Zeba Bano before losing against Lisa Kyriacou in June of this year.

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Wondergirl will take place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29. The intriguing special rules matchup and three world title fights can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime.