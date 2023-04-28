Edgar Tabares says he needs to be the aggressor to upset Rodtang

Edgar Tabares believes that to walk out of the ‘Mile High City’ with a ONE world championship wrapped around his waist, he will need to deliver a very aggressive showing against reigning world titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The Mexican-born Tabares finds himself with the opportunity of a lifetime as he makes his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, fans will be treated to a trio of flyweight ONE world title matches, including a co-main event clash with Rodtang’s flyweight Muay Thai championship up for grabs.

Stepping onto combat sports’ biggest stage, Edgar Tabares knows that he will need to bring his absolute best to do what no man has and hand ‘The Iron Man’ his first loss in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Tabares said:

“I think I have to knock him out or I have to be a very aggressive fighter. I think that if I could not knock him out, I must show a very [clear] win because he’s the champion. So I have to show that I defeated the champion.”

Watch the full interview below:

Holding the distinction of being Mexico’s first WBC champion, Edgar Tabares has already had a brilliant career in Muay Thai, but he could undoubtedly take things to the next level with a win over one of the greatest strikers in the history of the sport.

As for Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ‘The Iron Man’ is determined to defend his title for the fifth time since capturing the crown in 2019. A win on May 5 will likely lead the Thai superstar to an opportunity at two-title glory, either in the world of kickboxing or potentially challenging the promotion’s new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion, Jonathan Haggerty, in a long-awaited trilogy bout.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

