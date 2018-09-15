Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

MMA News: Eminem Killshot - UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman gives 'Machine Gun Kelly' a real worthy life lesson

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
300   //    15 Sep 2018, 12:57 IST

Enter Had to give you a career to destroy it
"Had to give you a career to destroy it" - Eminem (Killshot 2018)

What's the story?

The UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman has a small but valuable advice for the young rapper Machine Gun Kelly after Eminem destroyed him in his brand-new record Killshot.

In case you didn't know...

Eminem recently went on a dissing spree on a group of 'mumble rappers' in the industry with his latest surprise album 'Kamikaze', One among the many artists, who were victims of the Rap Gods wrath was Cleveland's Machine Gun Kely (MGK).

MGK got triggered when Eminem called out MGK on the track Kamikaze, rapping, "And I'm talking to you, but you already know who the f--k you are, Kelly/I don't use sublims and sure as f--k don't sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."

Machine Gun Kelly fired back at Eminem with "Rap Devil," a diss of his own. In which he further commented on Eminem's daughter Hailey. He also took aim at Eminem's "weird" beard and claims his last four albums were "as bad as your selfie."

TThe John Wick franchise consists of acehtion thriller movies created by Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahelski.The original film, John Wick, starred Keanu Reeves as a retired assassin who went back to his roots to become an assassin once more. He returns to his past life of violence and bloodshed to avenge the outlaws who killed his beloved pet Daisy, the Beagle pup given to him by his wife.<p>
They Killed my Dog, I Killed them all.

The John Wick franchise consists of thriller movies created by Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahelski. The original film, John Wick, starred Keanu Reeves as a retired assassin who went back to his roots to become an assassin once more. He returns to his past life of violence and bloodshed to avenge the outlaws who killed his beloved pet Daisy, the Beagle pup given to him by his wife.

The heart of the matter.

UFC Fight Night: Weidman v Gastelum
"You don’t kill John Wick’s dog, my dude, you’re f**ked" - Chase Sherman

Chase Sherman (11-5) is an American professional mixed martial artist currently competing in the Heavyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Sherman took it to his official Twitter handle this morning to give advice to MGK after the 'Rap God' came up with his much-awaited diss track 'Killshot' roasting MGK.

Sherman implicitly stated that talking about Eminem's daughter is a death-wish and an attempt to self-destruct and MJK should have never done that in the first place. He further related talking about Hailey as to the killing of John Wicks dog referring to the repercussions of the ridiculous mistake.

What's next?

Will MGK still want more? Or will he join back down before the beef really heats up? Only time can tell that. At the same time, there is more reason for dog lovers to rejoice, the third instalment of the 'John Wick' is in the making with Keanu Reeves and Hallie Berry.

Check out the latest Eminem track for yourself below:

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
MMA News: Mark Hunt unleashes scathing attack on Brock...
RELATED STORY
5 Longest UFC title reigns of all time
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Ken Shamrock addresses Brock Lesnar vs Daniel...
RELATED STORY
Interview with UFC light heavyweight star Volkan Oezdemir
RELATED STORY
20 fighters Daniel Cormier has beat and one he never has
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest public disputes between MMA fighters and their...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Former UFC Heavyweight Champion suspended for...
RELATED STORY
5 MMA-themed movies you need to see
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Moves in MMA
RELATED STORY
The 5 best UFC pay per view cards in history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us