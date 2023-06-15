"English is on point" - Marvin Vettori impresses fans online with accurate Steve-O impression 

Marvin Vettori has impressed fans during fight week after debuting his impression of 'Jackass' star Steve-O during the UFC on ESPN 47's media day.

Vettori is set to face Jared Cannonier in this weekend's main event on June 17. Both men are 3-2 in their past five appearances and have each suffered a loss to Israel Adesanya in their attempts to capture the middleweight title.

The pair are desperate to make a statement this weekend and push on to make another run at the 185-pound strap.

Marvin Vettori, however, seems to be showing no signs of pressure. 'The Italian Dream' was in great spirits during his interviews with the press and even opted to show his comedic side with an impression of Steve-O that left the room laughing.

The UFC middleweight explained that he had bumped into the entertainer a number of years ago and they have been friends ever since, before dropping a perfect impression. He said:

"Me and Steve-O, we go back a little bit because we met each other at some fights. He came up to me and was like, 'Hey bro, you wanna choke me out after some fights?'"

Watch the video below (0:15):

The impression left some MMA fans in stitches, with one fan even remarking that it was better than Steve-O's original voice.

"How does Marvin sound more like Steve-O than Steve-O?"

A fan's comment on YouTube

Another fan praised the Italian fighter's improved English:

"Marvins English is on point"

Another fan's comment

Check a few more fan reactions here:

The rest of the fan reaction

Jared Cannonier weighs in on Marvin Vettori clash this weekend

Jared Cannonier is preparing for war against Marvin Vettori, after revealing what he believes will be the toughest aspects of their upcoming matchup.

Speaking to The Schmo, 'The Killa Gorilla' highlighted his 29-year-old opponent's resilience and resolve. Cannonier explained:

"Well, Marvin is resilient. He's always ever-present in the fight. He doesn't take time off. He doesn't get tired. So, yes, on top of that, he's hard to finish. Resilient, right? So, he has that perseverance in him too. So, if he sees an opening, he's definitely going to try to jump through it with both fist and feet and all that good stuff. But I've prepared to fight the best in the world. And I'm ready for whatever he's going to bring."

Catch the interview here (1:35):

Poll : 0 votes