Exclusive: ONE: HEART OF THE LION Update, ONE headed to India in 2019.

Anand Thumbayil // 18 Oct 2018, 12:31 IST

ONE Champions Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Sportskeeda took part in the official ONE: HEART OF THE LION Worldwide Conference conference call, with ONE Champions' Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee, ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes, ONE Interim Bantamweight World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, and former UFC champion “The Underground King” Eddie Alvarez.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated:

“ONE: HEART OF THE LION is trending to be the greatest evening of martial arts in Asian history. Two historic World Champion vs World Champion Super-Bouts is set to take place inside the ONE Championship cage. At the end of the day, it’s the fans who truly emerge as winners, as there should be no shortage of action on 9 November. Singapore will once again play host to a thrilling night of action, led by our favorite ONE Championship superstars.”

The ONE Championship, CEO Chatri Sityodtong gave Indian fighters and fans a reason to rejoice by stating that ONE Championship will enter the Indian market in 2019, he also stated that India is a great economy with a lot of opportunities and has a rich martial arts culture of its own.

#ONEChampions to enter India , China and Korea in 2019 - Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman #PressCall — ANAND THUMBAYIL (@AtThumbayil) October 18, 2018

He further added that,

“In the main event, Singapore’s very own ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee attempts to make history and become the first female mixed martial arts superstar to simultaneously hold two World Title belts. But China’s confident champion, Xiong Jing Nan, looks to foil her plans and retain the title. In the co-main event, a highly-anticipated title unification bout is going down, as reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes will face ONE Interim Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon in a rematch that has been brewing for the past two years. Both men are hungry to win. It’s going to be an epic clash of wills in both contests. We will also have the latest signee of ONE Championship, Eddie Alvarez, as a special guest at the event.”

ONE will be promoting the first Sanda (Chinese Martial Arts) bout at #HeartOfTheLion in Singapore - Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of #ONEChampions #PressCall — ANAND THUMBAYIL (@AtThumbayil) October 18, 2018

Eddie Alvarez, newly-signed ONE Athlete, stated:

“First and foremost, I want to thank everyone at ONE Championship. I want to thank my coaches, my team and my family. It’s really an exciting time for everyone here. It was a decision well-made. You guys dealt with everything very professionally at ONE, and we appreciate that. I’m looking forward to competing with the best lightweights in the world once again. What really excites me is the idea of capturing my third world title in another major organization. I went all across the world and competed in all of the best promotions in the world, and what I really look forward to is winning a third world championship title in ONE Championship against the best lightweights.”

Renzo Gracie played a key role in bringing Eddie Alvarez on board - Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of #ONEChampions #PressCall — ANAND THUMBAYIL (@AtThumbayil) October 18, 2018

Referring to ONE Championship, the former UFC Champion added that,

“My career has brought me all across the globe. I have surveyed the competition, and it looks fierce. I am excited to be able to test my skills against some of ONE Championship’s best talent. This is no doubt a huge move for my career, and I am proud to be able to represent the true authentic values of martial arts. I am a martial artist at heart, and ONE Championship stands for everything that I believe in this sport. It is an honor to join this incredible organization.”

UFC did their best to keep me, but the offer from ONE FC was too good to refuse. - Eddie Alvarez #ONEChampionship #PressCall — ANAND THUMBAYIL (@AtThumbayil) October 18, 2018

Xiong Jing Nan, ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion, stated:

“This title around my waist represents all the hard work I have put into my craft since the very beginning of my career. I have been practicing martial arts since I was a child. It is my passion, my livelihood, and my life. I will do everything in my power to keep the belt. Angela [Lee] is a tremendous fighter and champion, and I respect her as a martial artist. But this is my division and my belt, I will never give it up without a fight. On 9 November, the world will witness history, but I will leave the arena still champion.”

Angela Lee, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion, stated:

“Becoming a two-division world champion in the sport is something I wanted for so long, but I knew I had to earn it. The time has come to turn that dream into a reality. I am facing an outstanding champion in my next bout, and I am not taking Xiong Jing Nan lightly."

Jingnan Xiong has been training at @Balimma with @AnthonyLeoneMMA and @AndrewPLeone to prepare for her title fight with @angelaleemma next month — James Goyder (@JamesGoyder) October 18, 2018

The youngest Champion in MMA history added that,

“I live for challenges, this is why I do what I do, to test myself against the very best in the world. Now I am ready for a new challenge, and entering the strawweight division has lit a fire underneath me. On 9 November, prepare to see a more focused, faster, and stronger Angela Lee. I know the champion has very good striking and grappling skills, but so do I. And I believe I am continuously improving and growing. Every day I’m working very hard to make sure I am in the best shape of my career. I believe in my team and my coaches, my Dad. I know what’s at stake here and I will do everything that I can to come out the winner. It’s time to make history.”

Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon def. 2-division champ Martin Nguyen via unanimous decision, taking the interim ONE Bantamweight title. Rematch with Bibiano Fernandes next. #ReignOfKings pic.twitter.com/sQk9jdub4E — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 27, 2018

Bibiano Fernandes, ONE Bantamweight World Champion, stated:

“Kevin Belingon has improved immensely. I have seen him grow as a competitor over the past few years. I know that in our rematch, Kevin will be a completely different fighter. Nevertheless, I am very confident that my skills are enough to beat him again. Yes, he is dangerous, but I will control the pace of this fight and the outcome. I am not taking Kevin Belingon for granted, and I am training harder than ever to make sure that I triumph over his best version yet in Singapore.

He added that,

“I have held this World Title for a long time, and I’m not about to give it up now. I am ready to go the full five rounds, but I am also ready to finish the bout by knockout or submission when the opportunity presents itself. Thank you for the welcome in Singapore, thank you for the support. I look forward to putting on a show this 9 November.”

Kevin Belingon, ONE Interim Bantamweight World Champion, stated:

“Fighting in Singapore is almost like fighting in Manila. Thousands of Filipinos are based there, and they never fail to show support when their fellow Filipino is scheduled to compete at ONE Championship event. It’s an honor and a privilege to showcase my talent on the most prestigious stage of martial arts on 9 November in Singapore.”

Seems like Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon doesn't have too much to say for himself... — James Goyder (@JamesGoyder) October 18, 2018

The Interim Bantamweight Champion added that,

“This is the most important bout of my career. I have worked very hard for this. It has taken me years to reach this level, and I have learned so much as a martial artist and as a competitor since I first met Bibiano [Fernandes] in 2016. Since that loss, I have kept my focus on improving my skills and working to erase my weaknesses. Right now, I can confidently say how much I have improved. One of the biggest improvements is my ground game. I know he is a BJJ black belt, I have had the privilege of experiencing his grappling first-hand before. But now, I am better equipped to handle anything he throws at me. I am looking to end matters early, and I vow to become the undisputed ONE Bantamweight World Champion.”