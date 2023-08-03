“F*** Hiroba Minowa” - Jarred Brooks says former opponent is ‘a cheater’

It’s safe to say that there is no love lost between ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks and former opponent Hiroba Minowa.

This Friday night, ‘The Monkey God’ will return to the ring ready to add another ONE world title to his resume as he takes on defending ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

The two men will co-main event the promotion’s highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

Ahead of his clash with the five-time IBJJF world champion, Jarred Brooks shared his thoughts on the state of the strawweight division. ‘The Monkey God’ specifically addressed his former foe, Hiroba Minowa, who currently sits in the No. 3 spot in the top-five rankings.

Needless to say, Brooks had nothing nice to say about Minowa, calling the Japanese standout a straight-up cheater.

“Hiroba Minowa I don't know how the hell that guy is in the top five still. He showed toughness with me, and he could take a punch. But in my personal opinion, the guy's a cheater. He tries to go out of his way to make it look like he did something so he can get you on either points, or the guy gets disqualified. Right?”

Brooks continued, saying:

“I see that in almost every fight with Hiroba Minowa. With all due respect, f*ck Hiroba Minowa. He can get out of the top five and give somebody else a chance.”

Hiroba Minowa is currently 2-2 under the ONE Championship banner and is coming off back-to-back losses against Jarred Brooks and Bokang Masunyane.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ‘The Monkey God’ vs. Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.