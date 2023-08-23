Fabricio Andrade believes former bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes still a threat: “I would fight him” 

Fabricio Andrade holds former bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes in high regard, and he will be happy to tango alongside the veteran in the future.

The reigning bantamweight king takes a pause from his usual outings on the global stage of the promotion to collide against Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant kickboxing strap next.

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 15, 'Wonder Boy' explained why he would love to go up against the 43-year-old athlete when he transitions back to MMA.

'Wonder Boy' told South China Morning Post Martial Arts:

“I think, you know, because of the history, they could build up a good story behind the fight. I don't think he's at the end of his career, you know. And I would fight him.”

Watch the Brazilian's full interview here:

Prior to John Lineker's short title reign and Fabricio Andrade's recent scale, the veteran of 30 fights was at the top of the weight class for two periods from 2013 to 2022.

As an 11-time ONE world champion with several high-profile victories over Martin Nguyen, Kevin Belingon, and Reece McLaren, ‘The Flash’ has showcased his expertise to fight against any fighters regardless of their skill set.

Though he hasn’t left the circle with his hand raised over the past two occasions, Fabricio Andrade knows he cannot undermine what the AMC Pankration athlete brings to the table despite his advancing age.

For now, he will have his mind locked on his bout against Haggerty, and a win in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15 will take his name into the history books as a two-sport world champion.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire bill live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.