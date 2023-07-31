Fabricio Andrade describes rematch against John Lineker as biggest test: “I learned a lot from that”

Fabricio Andrade has been involved in some barnburners in his MMA journey. However, none of that can compare to his rematch against John Lineker earlier this year – per the man himself.

The 25-year-old striker ran it back against the knockout specialist at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February. He was motivated to erase memories of their first encounter that ended in a no-contest due to an accidental illegal strike.

But while he was confident of his chances to defeat the former divisional kingpin, ‘Wonder Boy’ admitted that he was surprised by the game plan and level Lineker brought to the ONE Championship circle.

Reflecting on his fight on the Honey Badger Hour podcast on Spotify, the bantamweight kingpin viewed it as the toughest test of his career, especially since it was his first time dealing in a rematch.

Fabricio Andrade said:

“That fight, in general, was such a very good fight. I learned a lot from that. I think the way in that fight, how I was feeling mentally, was different than any other fights. Because that was my first rematch. I was fighting a guy who wanted it real bad.”

Andrade's undefeated record is still intact, after he defeated Lineker by TKO at the end of the fourth round. Now, the Muay Thai specialist is in search of his next victim, as he looks to carry on the next stage of his short yet successful MMA journey.

His opposite number, Lineker, hopes to return to winning ways when he fights Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13, available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription, this Friday, August 4.

A win for ‘Hands of Stone’ inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week could potentially set him up for a trilogy against Fabricio Andrade.