Fabricio Andrade ready to push Jonathan Haggerty to the limit: “Let’s see what he’s made of”

Fabricio Andrade is ready to test Jonathan Haggerty’s skills in an upcoming kickboxing world title matchup.

Earlier this week, ONE Championship announced the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Andrade, and the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Haggerty, will meet in the ONE Fight Night 15 co-main event with the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title up for grabs.

The must-see matchup takes place on October 6, but Andrade is already sending slight warnings to his opponent. ‘Wonderboy’ shared the fight poster on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Let’s see what he is made of. #andnew #theone”

Fabricio Andrade made his ONE Championship debut in July 2020 with a professional MMA record of 3-2. Since then, ‘Wonderboy’ has emerged as a rising superstar after winning six consecutive fights, including five inside the distance. He last fought on February 24, defeating John Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Andrade’s upcoming opponent, Jonathan Haggerty, is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. Earlier this year, Haggerty moved up to bantamweight and secured a shocking knockout win against then-world champion Nong-O Hama. ‘The General’ now looks to further his legacy by becoming a two-sport world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade will be the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15. In the main event, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai looks to defend his throne in a blockbuster matchup against Superbon.

The October 6 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.