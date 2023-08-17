Fabricio Andrade ready to seize the moment in kickboxing world title shot versus Jonathan Haggerty

Fabricio Andrade has walked the talk throughout his tenure in ONE Championship, and he’s prepared to do the same when ONE Fight Night 15 gets underway inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Brazilian athlete meets Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown on the October 6 bill, with his confidence at an all-time high.

For one, the 25-year-old martial artist is keen to prove why he’s one of the leading superstars in the promotion. Apart from that, he’s pumped to return to his field of old and become a two-sport king in ONE.

Not many have succeeded in attaining two world titles in separate disciplines. If he emerges victorious over the Londoner inside the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai,’ Fabricio Andrade will be in an elite category alongside Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, and Regian Eersel as athletes who reigned atop two martial arts.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Wonder Boy’ said he’ll make the most of this golden opportunity in a little under two months.

He said:

“Now, the opportunity has come. Becoming a kickboxing champion is something that hasn’t happened in my career yet.”

With a background of competing across Asia in Muay Thai and kickboxing before he started a dominant run in MMA under the ONE spotlight, Fabricio Andrade roughly knows what challenges may lie ahead.

But whatever may come, ‘Wonder Boy’ is prepared to punch his ticket to stardom at ONE Fight Night 15 in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free.