"How people eating those kicks 😂?" - Fans respond to Rodtang Jitmuangnon's ferocious pad work

ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a beast inside the ring as well as in the gym. It's the only way one can reach the level of greatness that the ONE champion has achieved at such a young age.

In a video released by ONE Championship, Rodtang was seen hitting the pads so hard that his own trainer gave up:

The impact of his kicks sounded like gunshots. It's frightening to think that this was just practice and not even the real thing. Imagine what it would feel like to be the one one receiving these kicks in the ring.

Instagram user @casuals.corner said our sentiments best:

"How people eating those kicks 😂?"

How indeed. Rodtang Jitmuangnon's punches and kicks look and sound like they can rearrange your insides. Another Instagram user named @strangerousliaisons said it perfectly:

"Damn he’s got some explosive power. Yikes!"

He's right. Not just power, but explosive power. It's the kind of power that doesn't just devastate, but also detonates at the drop of a hat. It's one of the best things about Rodtang. He can go from resting state to absolute murder mode in the blink of an eye.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will take part in ONE's inaugural flyweight Muay Thai world Grand Prix tournament

After lapping his division in ONE, Rodtang will look to achieve another trophy in his expanding case: a Grand Prix silver belt.

At ONE 157, the unstoppable Thai champion will jump into a shark tank of hungry killers to take part in ONE's first-ever flyweight Muay Thai world Grand Prix tournament.

Rodtang will fight Jacob Smith, the current No.1-ranked Muay Thai fighter in the UK. Smith will be making his ONE debut by facing arguably the most prominent Muay Thai fighter in the world at the moment. Tough task.

Also in the tournament will be Rodtang Jitmuangnon's epic rival and former ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai champ, Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty. The two had a rivalry that went down as one of the most memorable, not just in ONE, but in the sport altogether.

If the two somehow cross paths again, we'll be treated to another epic chapter to their already epic rivalry.

