UFC 289 takes place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada this Saturday, and fans are debating on whether it will become the lowest-selling pay-per-view of all time.

Despite the main event featuring arguably the greatest female MMA fighter of all time in Amanda Nunes and an exciting lightweight bout in the co-main event, fans are not too optimistic for the card as a whole. The event took a hit as a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira was postponed, which took away some of the star power.

MMA fans took to Reddit, where they debated whether UFC 289 will do well on pay-per-view. Some were optimistic about the event doing well, while others didn't share that same sentiment because of Nunes' track record when headlining pay-per-views.

Fans wrote:

"I like a Nunes fight. It’s just… as a main?" [Plamienka - Reddit]

"Yeah agreed. Nothing wrong with most of her fights but no way she should be headlining a card. I get why they try to do it coz it helps promote wmma but it's clearly a sure fire way to demolish a cards ppv buys" [beansontoast90 - Reddit]

"Nunes seems to be the anti-Conor when it comes to PPV sales." [awildNeLby - Reddit]

"embarrassing for Nunes to be 3 of the bottom 5.." [freeman9235 - Reddit]

Despite the narrative of 'Lioness' not generating interest in her fights because of her dominance, fans commented that they are excited for Oliveira vs. Dariush. The fight was rescheduled to UFC 289 and could possibly have title implications for the winner. Fans also noted that the former lightweight champion always has an entertaining bout, writing:

"Okay relax, we still got Charles and Benny" [DroppedItAgain - Reddit]

"If Oliveira/Dariush wasn’t the co-main" [l3ifJerm - Reddit]

"I’d like to think that people will pay to see Charles v Beneil which is going to be a banger" [Ongy84 - Reddit]

"I doubt it. The Co-main event will carry it past 115k by itself." [Some-Support4455 - Reddit]

"Like I said in another post, if you put Charles vs Benny as a 5 round headliner and Nunes vs Aldaña as co-main it would boost the PPVs by at least 100K lol" [ModestlyOrange - Reddit]

It will be interesting to see whether UFC 289 with Nunes as the headliner will be a success on pay-per-view as the promotion doesn't seem to have any other appealing matchups for her.

Will the winner of the UFC 289 co-main event earn a lightweight title shot?

There is plenty of interest surrounding the UFC 289 co-main event between Beneil Dariush and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Depending on what transpires, the winner could make a strong case for the next title shot against Islam Makhachev in October.

'Do Bronx' is coming off a loss to Makhachev, so he would like to get that rematch. Meanwhile, Dariush has worked his way up the rankings and is currently riding an 8-fight win streak by defeating everybody that the promotion has put infront of him.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC289 Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are ready for business Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are ready for business 💼 #UFC289 https://t.co/dwo0hgnfcI

