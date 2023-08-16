Fans marvel at how Superbon Singha Mawynn nonchalantly launches his signature roundhouse kicks

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound great Superbon Singha Mawynn is bound to make history as he challenges ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 15. One October 6, the two greatest Thai strikers today will clash in what many expect to be a battle for the ages.

Ahead of Superbon Singha Mawynn's superfight with Tawanchai, ONE posted a video of him practicing his signature weapon: his high kick.

Here's the video:

"Superbon and his high kicks 😨 Will he claim Tawanchai’s featherweight Muay Thai crown on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🏆 @superbon_banchamek"

Fans are loving the training video and expressed it in the comments section. Here are some of the best ones:

Comments on Superbon's training video

@crimeoncctv praises how Superbon pulls it off as if it's nothing:

"Man it always looks like these dudes aren't even trying lmao they make it look easy"

@bransonvu noticed something in the video that proves how strong those kicks truly are:

"The sweat getting kicked off is crazy"

@superoliverspeedrobot wants to see the kick in a different frame rate:

"I wanna see it in high quality slow mo"

If you want to see just how lethal Superbon Singha Mawynn's kicks are, just watch his unbelievable KO of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 last June. It proves that the Thai superstar can land his fight-ending kick at any distance - whether it be from arm's length, or inside the pocket. The finesse with which he landed his kick on Ozcan's jaw right after a combination inside is something to be studied.

Here's the kick:

As for Tawanchai, he is perhaps the only person who can match Superbon Singha Mawynn's legendary kicking technique. Just recently, at ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai made his ONE kickboxing debut by breaking Davit Kiria's right arm after one swift roundhouse kick.

At ONE Fight Night 15, the two greatest kickers today will collide in what could be the most important bout in recent Muay Thai history. The event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.