Fans show Jackie Buntan some love heading into ONE Fight Night 10

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th, Jackie Buntan will return to the Circle for her fifth fight under the ONE Championship banner. This time around, it’s different, though. This event will be the promotion’s first-ever event in the United States, making it one of the biggest nights in the history of ONE Championship.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Centre in Broomfield, Colorado, the promotion brings some of its top competitors from the worlds of striking, MMA, and submission grappling to put on an unforgettable show.

Jackie Buntan is grateful to have the opportunity to showcase her skills on such a big occasion where she will take on Aussie striker Diandra Martin.

With Buntan having an American-Filipino background, she is looking forward to representing the country she was born in. She also hopes to put on a show for all the fans that have supported her along the way and helped her to get to this point in her career.

Following a recent Instagram post of her preparations for the bout, where she is absolutely cracking the pads with ferocious speed and power, fans showed her some love in the comments below:

simhotep:

“Crispy 🔥”

bluebarron:

“FireCracker 🥊 🔥 🥊”

hampdais:

“Strong, controlled and calculated. Lets get it Jackie!”

nl31113:

“Sounds like gunshots”

Diandra Martin has had an identical run to Jackie Buntan as of late, rebounding from a loss to Smilla Sundell by defeating Amber Kitchen last time out. She will try to upset the favorite at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes