Fellow fighters show Superbon their love after nasty KO win

The world came to a shocking halt when Superbon delivered the most dramatic and jaw-smashing KO at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The Thai superstar re-established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet when he leveled his fellow star Tayfun Ozcan with a nasty head kick in round 2.

On June 9, the hometown crowd in Bangkok went bonkers when they witnessed Superbon crush Ozcan into unconsciousness after putting on more than five minutes of work.

Obviously, with a KO like that, fans are bound to make their way to Instagram to rewatch the moments that led up to Ozcan’s early demise.

Going viral overnight, thousands of fans have rallied together to congratulate the former champion for delivering such a spectacular performance.

Some of those posts included messages from fellow legendary fighters like multiple-time Muay Thai world champion ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison and GLORY Kickboxing star Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9.

Read their reactions below:

Instagram messages for Superbon

Superbon is here to stay and those that had doubts about his triumphant return, have been silenced into oblivion. The Thai star fulfilled his promise last Friday and is already looking towards the future.

In the post-fight interview with ONE host Mitch Chilson, Superbon didn’t stutter when he called out his former rival with the following words:

“I want the belt back and I want to rematch with Chingiz Allazov," said Superbon.

After losing his belt to Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 by devastating knockout, Superbon has only had revenge on his mind. He wants to waste no time in making their eventual sequel happen to be on top of the kickboxing world once again.

