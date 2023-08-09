Former UFC champ refuses to train Elon Musk, Dana White blasts TUF 31 segment, Dillon Danis takes aim at Logan Paul's fiancée: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's refusal to train Elon Musk, and Dana White blasts a TUF 31 segment. Also, Dillon Danis ignites his feud with Logan Paul by sharing picture of his fiancée with a Hollywood star.

#3. Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly rules out training Elon Musk

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly turned down the invitation of coaching Elon Musk ahead of his potential cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

The tech billionaires started rumors of a potential fight when they verbally agreed to face one another on social media. Whilst fans initially thought both Musk and Zuckerberg were joking, they have regularly maintained their desire to fight in order to raise money for charity.

All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.

Both Musk and Zuckerberg have also taken part in training sessions with active UFC stars such as Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Nurmagomedov, however, has opted to distance himself from the potential fight.

According to DD Geopolitics on Twitter, 'The Eagle' decided against coaching Musk because they share different views on life:

"He refused because he trains only his guys, whom he knows personally. It could also have a negative impact on the image of the wrestler, since he and Musk have different views on life, alcohol and drugs."

The team of the Dagestan athlete released the information.



#2. Dana White blasts TUF 31 coaches challenge between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

This week's 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) 31 episode has landed the production team in hot water after Dana White let his feelings be known.

The episode featured a challenge between UFC stars Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, placing both men inside ice baths whilst having to answer trivia questions. The pair spent around 30 minutes in the icy water, which saw McGregor take home the victory for his team.

The challenge was designed to test the fighters' mental and physical strength, but Dana White disagreed. Speaking to The Mac Life, the UFC president labeled the entire episode as "ridiculous" and dangerous:

"I'm gonna tell you this. It was a huge, huge f**king clusterf**k by the production team that shot this thing. Completely f**king irresponsible, completely a sh**show. And both of them could've been hurt during this. It was f**king ridiculous what happened during the coaches challenge."

#1. Dillon Danis brings up Logan Paul's fiancée to ignite feud

Dillon Danis is set to make his return to combat sports when he faces Logan Paul in the co-main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event on October 14.

Ahead of his fight against the WWE star, Danis opted to start the mind games early by sharing a photograph of Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, from her previous relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Fans have been less than impressed by Danis' attempt at mental warfare, with one fan claiming Logan Paul has a great chance at knocking him out:

"Low blow, Dillon. This ain’t MMA he might actually knock you out."

Another fan claimed it was "big talk" from a fighter who has a history of pulling out of fights last minute. They added:

"Big talk for someone who’s just going to pull out of the fight."

