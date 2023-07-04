Free full fight: Fabricio Andrade shows off slick BJJ against Mark Abelardo in ONE debut

ONE Championship re-surfaced the entire fight footage of ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade’s promotional debut.

In July 2020, Andrade left the regional scene and fought under the ONE banner for the first time. ‘Wonder Boy’ was matched up against Mark Abelardo, who had four wins in the promotion at the time.

Early in the second round, Andrade displayed his well-rounded skillset by landing a body kick before securing a takedown and quickly locking in a rear-naked choke. Three years later, ONE decided to share the impressive performance on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Reigning ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade produced a slick submission finish in his ONE debut against Filipino-Kiwi star Mark Abelardo back in 2020!”

Fabricio Andrade took off in the ONE bantamweight division after defeating Mark Abelardo via submission. He secured a unanimous decision win against Shoko Sato in his second promotional fight before racking up three consecutive first-round finishes.

After winning his first five fights in ONE, ‘Wonder Boy’ earned a bantamweight world title shot against John Lineker. Andrade was on the verge of winning before an accidental groin strike postponed his special moment until February 24 of this year, when he won by a fourth-round TKO.

Andrade’s first world title defense hasn’t been officially scheduled. With that said, the 25-year-old world champion could be matched up against Team Lakay’s Stephen Loman, who holds a promotional record of 3-0. Loman last fought in November 2022, defeating former world champion Bibiano Fernandes by unanimous decision.

