FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty gets into a Muay Thai war against Mongkolpetch

Jonathan Haggerty’s definitive victory over Lumpinee Muay Thai world champion Mongkolpetch Petchyindee was perhaps one of the single most important wins of his career as a flyweight.

Up until that moment, Haggerty had experienced two world championship losses at the hands of ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2019 and 2020 respectively, after having cemented himself as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion with a decision victory over the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Although Haggerty hit a new low in his career, the first confidence-builder came in the form of winning his next match against Taiki Naito by decision. Then, he beat former Lumpinee Stadium champion Mongkolpetch Petchyindee and put himself back on the map.

Fighting as if he had nothing to lose, the UK superstar initiated the assault early, hurting Mongkolpetch with striking combinations to derail his opponent’s movements.

The Thai fighter spent a good portion of the first round absorbing the damage, but he bounced back in the second round to match Haggerty’s output.

‘The General’ however, regained control of the fight, blasting Mongkolpetch with more powerful combinations and doing some real damage inside the clinch with a well-timed elbow.

After three rounds of brutal action, no one deserved to get their hand raised that night more than Jonathan Haggerty. He captivated fans with his unrelenting striking power, and indomitable will to compete.

Before Haggerty returns to action on November 3 to fight ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE kickboxing bantamweight world title at ONE Fight Night 16, rewatch ‘The General’s’ war against Thai superstar Mongkolpetch Petchyindee below:

ONE Fight Night 16 will be aired live from inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand and is available for free on Amazon Prime Video in North America.