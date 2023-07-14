Free full fight: Relive Superlek’s brutal world title win against Daniel Puertas

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Superlek Kiatmoo9’s world title win against Daniel Puertas.

In January of this year, ‘The Kicking Machine’ was scheduled to fight Ilias Ennahachi for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. Unfortunately, Ennahachi pulled out and decided to vacate his throne, leaving the Kiatmoo9 affiliate without an opponent.

Luckily, Daniel Puertas was inserted into the bout for the vacant world title. Despite a valiant effort from Puertas, the Thai superstar emerged victorious by unanimous decision and became the new ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

ONE recently re-shared the fight on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Before ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 takes on Russian striking star Tagir Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video, relive his insane striking display against Spanish kickboxing powerhouse Daniel Puertas in their World Title showdown at ONE Fight Night 6!”

Since his win against Daniel Puertas, Superlek Kiatmoo9 defended his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Danial Williams in March. Three months later, the 27-year-old returned to the flyweight Muay Thai division and secured a first-round knockout against Nabil Anane.

On July 14, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will fight for the fourth time in the calendar year. The Kiatmoo9 affiliate stepped up and accepted a flyweight Muay Thai main event against Tagir Khalilov, who is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts.

ONE Fight Night 12 takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday and can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

