FREE FULL FIGHT: Superlek puts Portuguese star Rui Botelho through the wringer in striking showcase

Before ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 challenges long-time foe and rival Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the division’s coveted Muay Thai belt, relive his clinical performance against Portuguese rising star Rui Botelho at ONE: Warriors of Light.

In his second appearance for ONE Championship, fans knew Superlek wasn’t any ordinary Muay Thai striker. There was a fierceness and confidence about him that couldn’t be shut down by anyone, much less from his opposition.

On May 10, 2019, Superlek’s greatness was on full display, widening the skill gap between himself and one of Europe’s biggest prospects, Rui Botelho, with shocking ease.

Available now, watch the free full fight between ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rui Botelho below:

The Superlek-Botelho fight is just a small preview of what Superlek can actually do. But we have yet to see him get challenged by a fighter who is cut from the same cloth.

The reality is, Superlek has to break Rodtang’s spirit if he is to cement himself as the new ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. The Thai superstars are scheduled to clash for ultimate glory inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Superlek returns to the foray with the difficult task to prove his superiority over his fellow countryman. Both men have a combined Muay Thai record of more than 400 wins in their careers and are therefore prepared to settle the debate about who’s the better striker.

Don’t miss Rodtang vs. Superlek live on September 22, which will be broadcast for free at 8:30 am EDT on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.