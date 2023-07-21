Garry Tonon expects more challenges ahead in stacked featherweight ranks: “This division is getting tougher”

Garry Tonon expects many more challenges to come his way as the featherweight division continues to grow at an exponential rate.

‘The Lion Killer’ added another impressive victory to his resume inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium earlier this month, dismantling previously undefeated Russian standout Shamil Gasanov with a vicious second-round kneebar.

Garry Tonon hopes the victory will land him another shot at the coveted ONE featherweight world title. Still, he recognizes that the division is becoming increasingly competitive with each passing event.

“This division is getting tougher and tougher,” Tonon said in a ONE Fight Night 12 post-fight interview. “Shamil was one of those guys. You know, it's a total wildcard.”

‘The Lion Killer’ currently sits as the No. 2 ranked contender in the featherweight division, sitting right behind former world titleholder and the only man to beat him in mixed martial arts competition, Thanh Le. Reigning champion Tang Kai is expected to run it back with Le in a highly anticipated rematch later this year, leaving the winner to square off with Garry Tonon potentially.

Another potential matchup on Tonon’s radar is a bout between himself and former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen. ‘The Situ-Asian’ re-signed with the promotion earlier this year, leaving the door wide open for a meeting between the two division staples.

Do you think Garry Tonon has done enough to earn another shot at ONE Championship gold, or will Tonon’s path to the title go through Martin Nguyen?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.