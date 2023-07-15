Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk Georges St-Pierre inviting a UFC Hall of Famer out of retirement, and Jake Paul and Ariel Helwani shedding some light on Francis Ngannou's fight purse. Also, Kingpyn Boxing makes headlines as two female boxers kiss at face-off.

#1. Georges St-Pierre wants UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping to return to martial arts

Georges St-Pierre shocked MMA fans this week after inviting former opponent and fellow UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping out of retirement.

'GSP' is currently set to return to competition on December 14 for a grappling tournament. Bisping this week revealed on his YouTube channel that the former welterweight champion had asked for him to compete on the same card against a different opponent, but wanted to help each other prepare if he was willing.

'The Count' did not accept the offer right away but admitted that he's seriously considering it. The event is expected to draw major numbers from fans if the likes of St-Pierre and Bisping do feature.

#2. Jake Paul and Ariel Helwani clarify figures on Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury

Jake Paul and Ariel Helwani recently took to Twitter following a number of rumors about Francis Ngannou's potential fight purse against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou was confirmed to be Fury's next opponent in the ring, and the pair will headline a card in Saudi Arabia on October 28. Rumors then began circling about the expected figures the pair will make. Many outlets then began reporting that 'The Predator' would be taking home $8 million for the fight.

Whilst fans were happy to see Francis Ngannou's risk of leaving the UFC pay off, Jake Paul and Ariel Helwani have confirmed that the former UFC heavyweight champion stands to earn much more.

According to 'The Problem Child', Ngannou is set to earn an eight-figure sum, not $8 million.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Francis got 8 figures. Not $8 million. Get it right.

Helwani then quoted Paul's post and confirmed he had heard the same from his sources.

#1. Fans react to Kingpyn Boxers sharing kiss at face-off

Kingpyn Boxing semifinalists Amber O'Donnell and Whitney Johns went viral this week after their face-off in Dublin caused a stir on Twitter.

The two boxers are set to go toe-to-toe against each other this Saturday at the 3Arena. The pair opted to create a buzz around their fight following their weigh-ins. Both the women squared up to one another for a face-off before O'Donnell shocked everybody in the room by pulling Johns in for a kiss.

Fans weren't too impressed by the antics as many believed it only tarnishes the already jaded view of influencer boxing. They wrote:

"What a joke they’re made boxing now"

"Boxing has acc become a joke 🤦‍♂️ these influencers boxing matches need to be banned"

"This is killing boxing"

