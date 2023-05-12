"Hasbulla KOs him" - Fans hilariously react to Conor McGregor seeing replica of his "younger self" in son's picture

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has found himself firmly back in the spotlight this week. The UFC recently released the trailer for the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, which sees ‘The Notorious’ coaching a team of fighters against rival Michael Chandler.

The trailer in question shows McGregor shove Chandler away in an aggressive manner during a face-off, and unsurprisingly, the footage has sent the Irishman’s fans wild on social media.

The Ultimate Fighter @UltimateFighter



The official trailer for Team McGregor vs Team Chandler has landed



[ Season premiere May 30th on ESPN & The countdown to #TUF31 is ON!The official trailer for Team McGregor vs Team Chandler has landed[ Season premiere May 30th on ESPN & @ESPNPlus The countdown to #TUF31 is ON! 🔥The official trailer for Team McGregor vs Team Chandler has landed [ Season premiere May 30th on ESPN & @ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/IKRXUYQkdF

TUF 31 is set to premier on May 30 on ESPN, with the finale of the show set to air on August 15. Once the series begins, it’s safe to say that ‘The Notorious’ will once again be headline news in the world of MMA.

Today, however, has seen McGregor suffer some ridicule from a number of fans who commented on an Instagram post showing a photo of the Irishman’s 6-year old son, Conor Jr.

‘The Notorious’ shared the snap of his son with a caption comparing him to his childhood self.

“OMG you guys I’ve just woken up as my younger self!”

However, while the idea behind the photo was cute, it hasn’t stopped fans from commenting on it in a hilarious manner.

Fans comment on Conor McGregor's Instagram post

Fans comment on Conor McGregor's Instagram post

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since breaking his leg in his 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier. He is expected to face off with fellow TUF 31 coach Chandler later in 2023, although an official date for the bout has not yet been announced.

Conor McGregor children: How many kids does ‘The Notorious’ have?

Conor McGregor might be known as ‘The Notorious’, but the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is almost certainly a family man away from the octagon.

McGregor has been in a relationship with his partner Dee Devlin for over a decade – pre-dating his UFC fame by at least five years.

The couple have three children; Conor Jr, who was born in May 2017, Croia, who was born in January 2019, and Rian, who was born in May 2021.

McGregor has never been shy about sharing snaps of his family on his social media pages, with a recent shot of himself, Devlin and daughter Croia reaching over 300,000 likes on Instagram.

Poll : 0 votes