"He just rattled the whole of Emirates" - Fans left in splits as Dillon Danis urinates on Arsenal jersey to troll KSI

Dillon Danis is one of the most polarizing personalities in the combat sports world and is widely known as a prolific online troll. The Bellator welterweight contender recently took aim at KSI and trolled the British YouTuber by seemingly relieving himself on an Arsenal Football Club jersey.

It's no secret that KSI is a massive Arsenal supporter and is often seen expressing his love for the London club on social media. Given the long-running rivalry between the SIDEMEN star and Danis, perhaps it's unsurprising to see the jiu-jitsu savant target the YouTuber's favorite football team to get under his skin.

Moreover, Dillon Danis is set to face KSI's business partner and friend, Logan Paul, in a boxing match on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester. KSI will face Tommy Fury in the co-headliner of the same card.

In a recent video uploaded to X (formerly Twitter), 'El Jefe' decided to wind up KSI instead of Paul by holding the Arsenal home jersey aloft toward the camera before placing it on the ground, turning around, and apparently urinating on it. Fans soon flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

One fan praised Dillon Danis and wrote:

"He just rattled the whole of Emirates."

Another fan opined:

"Danis is definitely a Chelsea fan."

One Arsenal fan trolled Danis back and wrote:

"Oh, thank god I thought he supported us at first."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @dillondanis on Twitter

Conor McGregor encourages Dillon Danis to "pull guard" on Logan Paul

Conor McGregor recently urged Dillon Danis to use his jiu-jitsu skills against Logan Paul during their boxing match. It's no secret that 'The Notorious' shares a close relationship with 'El Jefe' and has been a vocal supporter of the controversial MMA fighter during the build-up to the Danis vs. Paul fight.

While McGregor hasn't trained with Danis or helped him prepare for his boxing debut, the Irishman remains steadfast about his former teammate defeating the YouTuber. McGregor recently reacted to a clip of Danis outlining how close the two were and how he idolized the former two-division champion.

Calling Logan Paul a "broken" man, Conor McGregor encouraged Dillon Danis to break the rules of boxing and snap 'The Maverick's leg severely. He wrote:

"Let’s go, brother! Logans broken. Broken wrist. Broken heart. Pull guard and break his leg. Depending. Enjoy! Cash in time. Well done! Respect. Make the walk and you are a winner."

Expand Tweet