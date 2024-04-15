"He's always natural" - Kade Ruotolo praises MMA 'OG' Nate Diaz for pioneering and advocating a drug-free sport

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States is ready to make his professional mixed martial arts debut. Before he steps into the cage to throw down; however, the 21-year-old jiu-jitsu phenom praised one of MMA's icons, and a man he looked up to growing up.

Ruotolo says he takes a lot of inspiration for his budding MMA career from legend Nate Diaz.

Speaking on the Jaxxon podcast in a recent guest appearance, Ruotolo talked about Diaz' career, and highlighted that how clean of an athlete Diaz has been.

Ruotolo said:

"The fact that he's always a natural, too, that's a big thing. There's just so much crazy amount of steroids in every sport nowadays. To have someone like that kind of pioneering staying natural just kinda keeping it G. He's one of my favorites."

Kade Ruotolo, alongside his twin brother Tye Ruotolo, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, have always prided in being a clean and natural athlete. The two are advocates of a clean sport and level playing field between competitors.

Needless to say, Nate Diaz has been one of their inspirations, and Kade Ruotolo will attempt to follow in his footsteps to become one of the best MMA fighters in the world.

Kade Ruotolo to make pro MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167

Submission grappling ace and reigning lightweight titleholder Kade Ruotolo of the United States is set to face fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. This will be Ruotolo's professional MMA debut.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 7th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

