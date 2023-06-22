"He’s phoned it in and is often insufferable" - Tom Aspinall kickstarts raging Twitter debate on 'worst UFC commentator'

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall recently sparked a heated debate on social media after asking his fans who they thought was the worst UFC commentator of all.

With popular MMA personalities like Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and Jon Anik among the promotion's broadcast team, the question was understandably polarizing.

The Englishman took to Twitter to post his question, and fans were quick to jump into the tweet's comment section to call out their choice of "worst" UFC commentator.

One fan claimed Joe Rogan was the worst, and said:

"At this point, Rogan. He’s phoned it in and is often insufferable."

Another fan agreed with the sentiment above and wrote:

"Correct. Rogan is absolutely woeful. All his fake reactions when fights end, and constantly calling everything the best he’s ever seen."

A user opined that it was former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and wrote:

"Dominick Cruz. Too grumpy. Too monotone."

Another fan opined former middleweight champion Michael Bisping was the worst UFC commentator for his tendency to go overboard with his personal anecdotes:

"Bisping. I can’t count the number of times he’s knee-deep in an anecdote about himself while the action is full tilt."

While another user agreed, they claimed former two-division champion Daniel Cormier had pipped Bisping:

"Daniel Cormier has worked very hard to take over Bisping."

Meanwhile, one fan claimed Laura Sanko was the worst:

"The woman (respectfully)."

Anik is the best though, and carries DC and (to a lesser degree) Rogan. They’re the GOAT trio



Michael Bisping reveals which UFC commentator is highly conscious about their appearance

Michael Bisping is one of the most well-known fighters in the UFC, and 'The Count' is widely considered among the most significant underdogs in promotional history. While the former middleweight champion has retired from competition, he continues his association with the organization as a UFC commentator and broadcast team member.

Bisping, known for having the gift of the gab, also started streaming his podcast with Anthony Smith, where the two discuss all things UFC and MMA. During one of their recent episodes, the Englishman opened up about fellow UFC commentator Jon Anik and his grooming habits.

After 'Lionheart' revealed he got his eyebrows waxed, Michael Bisping expressed his aversion to grooming and revealed that Anik waxed his nose hairs, stating:

"He does the inside of his nose... He does the nose hairs, yeah. I've never waxed anything in my life."

Watch the full episode below:

The hilarious conversation between Bisping and Smith clearly showcased the chemistry between UFC's commentary team.

