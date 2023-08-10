Henry Cejudo says Demetrious Johnson smokes Bradley Martyn: “You about to lose to a flyweight!”

The mixed martial arts community has been having a field day over the past few days after physique competitor and fitness guru Bradley Martyn boastfully declared that he’d crush Demetrious Johnson in a fight.

Many laughed off his bizarre theory that he’ll sit on the ONE Championship superstar and use his 260-pound frame to obliterate the 14-time MMA world champion.

Bigger names in the industry, such as Joe Rogan, recently hit back at the heavyweight’s claim, saying that he stands no chance and he’ll have his back taken by ‘Mighty Mouse.’

Olympic gold medallist and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo is another personality who joined in on the fun.

In a recent Instagram post, the 36-year-old Californian uploaded a short clip discussing the topic of debate alongside Demetrious Johnson on his new podcast, The GOATCast.

Martyn responded to the video with a pair of shock emojis that only infuriated ‘Triple C’ to take another dig at the successful YouTuber.

He took a shot at Martyn and reminded him that he'll be schooled by the ONE Championship megastar:

“@bradleymartyn come and get some! All that muscle and you about to lose to a flyweight!”

Martyn may be smashing some big numbers with his lifts in the gym, but those stunts of strength mean nothing against the MMA GOAT, Demetrious Johnson.

For what the ONE flyweight world champion may lack in his physique or size, the 36-year-old makes up in his all-around abilities in MMA, whether in the striking department or his world-class wrestling base.

While there’s no confirmation or certainty if this fight will take place, the idea of a heavyweight bodybuilder going up against the best flyweight MMA athlete of all time has sparked interest and debate.