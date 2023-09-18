"I hate draws" - When Dana White supported new MMA rule to get rid of draw results in the UFC

UFC CEO Dana White once backed the idea of getting rid of draw results in the promotion.

This past weekend's Noche UFC main event between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko was declared a split draw. As a result, Grasso retained her UFC women's flyweight championship in a controversial manner as opinions were split regarding who should've won the fight.

It is worth noting that this was the sixth championship fight in the modern era of the UFC to have ended in a draw. Interestingly, Dana White seemed to favor a way to get rid of draw results in the UFC more than a decade ago.

In 2011, the UFC CEO spoke to Stephan Bonnar on The Ultimate Fighter Aftermath and was asked to comment on whether he would support the idea of an overtime round for fights that end up in a draw, to which he replied by saying (H/T: MMA Fighting):

"I hate draws, I think it's just such a waste of everybody's time and energy. It's something that I would definitely explore."

Dana White claims Conor McGregor does not have the same hunger anymore

The return of Conor McGregor has been a topic of discussion for a while now. 'The Notorious' has been out of action since July 2021 after fracturing his leg, and while a return this year was on the cards, it has now been pushed to the next year.

Speaking about Conor McGregor during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Dana White was asked to comment on the Irishman's situation. White replied by suggesting that McGregor has garnered significant wealth, and it's hard to be still hungry and dedicated to the sport once that has happened:

"Once a certain level of money is attained, to be the person that you were coming up, to be that hungry, and work that hard, and be that dedicated to the sport or whatever craft it is you do -- money changes everything. And Conor McGregor has made that kind of moneWy. And it's not a knock. It's just a fact. The hunger and the drive is not the same. Conor McGregor is the perfect example."

Watch White discuss the topic in the video below (37:50):