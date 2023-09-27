“I’m well-rounded, bottom or top” – Jessa Khan confident against Danielle Kelly wherever the match ends up

Jessa Khan is coming prepared in all facets of her world-class ground game in case any worst-case scenarios unfold when she locks horns with Danielle Kelly on Friday, September 29.

The Cambodian-American grappling superstar has a unique opportunity on her plate at ONE Fight Night 14, and a win over the Silver Fox BJJ student will write her name into the history books as the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Doing that, however, is easier said than done. The Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy graduate knows her dance partner won't be the same version she faced more than two years ago.

When asked about how she envisions this world title tilt to unfold, Jessa Khan had this to say on The Shintaro Higashi Show:

“Normally, I prefer pulling guard and, you know, going from there. I like to pull guard and get a submission from there."

Khan added:

"But I feel like I’m well-rounded, bottom or top. Also, my takedowns, I did wrestling for a couple of years, so I’m comfortable there if that situation happens.”

Watch the interview here:

Of course, the 21-year-old would not need any invitation should a submission opportunity present itself when the pair scramble for dominant positions inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

But she plans to take one step at a time before going full blast on Kelly.

Boasting one of the most complete grappling games in modern-day jiu-jitsu, with an IBJJF gold medal to back her case, Jessa Khan expects to produce another high-octane performance in her debut. It will be some debut if she can go on to defeat Kelly.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live in US primetime this Friday, September 29.